OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list on Wednesday before their game at Oakland and sent thriving rookie Royce Lewis back to Triple-A St. Paul.
Correa missed 11 games with a bruised right middle finger, after a pitch hit him there while he gripped the handle of the bat in the middle of a swing.
Correa was held out two days past the minimum stay. Lewis didn't miss a beat, deftly filling in at shortstop and contributing often at the plate during his 11-game major league debut. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft hit .308 with four doubles, two homers, five RBIs and five runs in 39 at-bats, but the Twins preferred he continue to get regular playing time at shortstop.
Correa was batting .255 with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 94 at-bats before the injury.
___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.