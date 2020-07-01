We’re in a state-mandated,
face-mask-wearing, stay-at-home, don’t-hang-out-with-the-neighbors pandemic
emergency. There is plenty of talk but no effective treatment or vaccine, nor
is there widespread testing available to the general public. There is no queue
for the “just want to know” folks.
We need widespread testing for everyone
and immediate tracing of any folks who test positive. We would learn more about
the virus and therefore have a better chance of predicting what it will do
under various circumstances.
We also need to get a handle on the
national-leadership portion of the operation. It is quite concerning that our
nation’s leadership is encouraging unsafe behaviors. Their behavior is intended
to confound, confuse and paralyze.
It is time to contact your elected
representatives and tell them we need widespread, “no questions asked” testing
coupled by effective tracing. This can help control the spread of the virus,
along with wearing masks in public, hand sanitation and social distancing.
This is real work, but we can do
it.
Ira Worden, Kirkland