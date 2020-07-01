We’re in a state-mandated,

face-mask-wearing, stay-at-home, don’t-hang-out-with-the-neighbors pandemic

emergency. There is plenty of talk but no effective treatment or vaccine, nor

is there widespread testing available to the general public. There is no queue

for the “just want to know” folks.

We need widespread testing for everyone

and immediate tracing of any folks who test positive. We would learn more about

the virus and therefore have a better chance of predicting what it will do

under various circumstances.

We also need to get a handle on the

national-leadership portion of the operation. It is quite concerning that our

nation’s leadership is encouraging unsafe behaviors. Their behavior is intended

to confound, confuse and paralyze.

It is time to contact your elected

representatives and tell them we need widespread, “no questions asked” testing

coupled by effective tracing. This can help control the spread of the virus,

along with wearing masks in public, hand sanitation and social distancing.

This is real work, but we can do

it.

Ira Worden, Kirkland