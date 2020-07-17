Re: “Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges” [July 10, Education]:
President Donald Trump exhorts
every public school to reopen this fall or face withholding of funds. Education
Secretary Betsy Devos, champion of private, parochial and charter schools,
echoes Trump’s efforts.
The Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention has specified guidelines for the schools. Trump calls them too
onerous, too political, too time consuming and promises his own simpler
guidelines.
Trump’s simplified business
guidelines for reopening failed, yielding increased virus cases and deaths
across the U.S. He’s totally failed to address this pandemic. Now he wants to
foist his failed efforts on the schools, hoping to improve the economy and his
reelection bid.
Lacking health and safety
guidelines, look your child in the eyes, whatever their age, and answer the
question Trump has asked about unproven drug treatments for coronavirus: “What
have you got to lose?”
David
Kerchner, Kirkland