Re: “Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges” [July 10, Education]:

President Donald Trump exhorts

every public school to reopen this fall or face withholding of funds. Education

Secretary Betsy Devos, champion of private, parochial and charter schools,

echoes Trump’s efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention has specified guidelines for the schools. Trump calls them too

onerous, too political, too time consuming and promises his own simpler

guidelines.

Trump’s simplified business

guidelines for reopening failed, yielding increased virus cases and deaths

across the U.S. He’s totally failed to address this pandemic. Now he wants to

foist his failed efforts on the schools, hoping to improve the economy and his

reelection bid.

Lacking health and safety

guidelines, look your child in the eyes, whatever their age, and answer the

question Trump has asked about unproven drug treatments for coronavirus: “What

have you got to lose?”

David

Kerchner, Kirkland