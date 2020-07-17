As a retired teacher and the mother

of a teacher being pressured into returning for in-person instruction, I am

angry. Honestly, I have suggested to my daughter that for her own health she

quit teaching.

Anyone who has worked in a school

building understands it’s a ripe environment for the spread of disease. Why are

the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and school districts defying

the phased reopening guidelines set up for counties by the state? Phase 2

gatherings limit people to no more than 5 outside of the immediate household.

Phase 3 is no more than 50. If the “gathering” criteria were followed, as it

should be for student and staff safety, districts in 22 counties should be

continuing with remote learning only. Districts in 17 counties could create

hybrid models by limiting the number of students in the building at any one

time, rearranging classroom setups for six-feet distancing, providing ample

personal protection equipment and supplementing with remote learning.

School-bus transport is a whole

other issue. And where’s the funding for these changes? My sincere hope is that

reason, logic and science prevail before the start of the school year.

Peggy

Thesing, Seattle