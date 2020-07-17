May I offer a thought to change the
mindset of those sitting on the “I won’t wear a mask” fence?
The mindset I have adopted is this is
World War III, truly global in scope against an enemy we can’t see unless under
a microscope. We don’t have to ration gas and meat, grow victory gardens and
take our scrap metal to be melted down to make more airplanes as was the case
in World War II. We are being asked to wear a mask, stay home a bit more and
wash our hands. It’s called sacrifice, and it’s what we have to do to save our
fellow Americans and fellow people on this planet, and to get this over as fast
as possible.
It’s tough with no job, dwindling
food and money supplies, and our kids who can’t get to school each day. Let’s
all do the best we can, help one another, be kind to one another and let’s win
this thing!
Steve
Ducharme, Gig Harbor