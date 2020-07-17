I am amazed that many Republicans

and some others have politicized the wearing of masks, claiming their right to

deny wearing a mask because it “looks weak” is most important. This has

correlated with a huge national spike in cases, no matter how anyone

manipulates the numbers.

The situation illustrates a lack of

ability to govern amid this health crisis and, ipso facto, the huge drop in

poll numbers, especially for President Donald Trump. If I were Joe Biden’s

campaign manager, I would tell him to keep his mask on and stay in the

basement. The best thing he has going for his election campaign is doing little

to nothing. The deniers have it covered.

Chuck

Bernasconi, Mukilteo