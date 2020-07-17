I am amazed that many Republicans
and some others have politicized the wearing of masks, claiming their right to
deny wearing a mask because it “looks weak” is most important. This has
correlated with a huge national spike in cases, no matter how anyone
manipulates the numbers.
The situation illustrates a lack of
ability to govern amid this health crisis and, ipso facto, the huge drop in
poll numbers, especially for President Donald Trump. If I were Joe Biden’s
campaign manager, I would tell him to keep his mask on and stay in the
basement. The best thing he has going for his election campaign is doing little
to nothing. The deniers have it covered.
Chuck
Bernasconi, Mukilteo