Re: “In an ICU at a Yakima hospital, a nurse’s grim final duty with COVID-19 victims” [July 5, Northwest]:

Critical-care nurse Jennylyn Pace

is among the many who are working day in and day out to care for the often

critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19. My heart broke for Pace, as it

does for my two daughters. One is a nurse at Swedish on an isolation ward, with

a patient population 100% COVID or COVID rule out. The other is an EMT in the

ER at University of Texas at San Antonio. The stories of their patients will

haunt me for the rest of my life. They’re heartbreaking — young people dying

because of coronavirus or potential coronavirus exposures.

Pace and many other young medical

professionals are willing to risk their own health to give comfort and care to

gravely ill patients. They should all be commended. Their actions are selfless.

My hope and prayer is they’ll

remain healthy despite the irresponsible actions of those willing to spread

disease and devastation because they feel they have a constitutional right to

do without protective measures.

It’s a small price to pay to

potentially save a life — always wear a mask in public, and don’t forget to

wash your hands.

Liz

Krzyminski, Lake Forest Park