Re: “In an ICU at a Yakima hospital, a nurse’s grim final duty with COVID-19 victims” [July 5, Northwest]:
Critical-care nurse Jennylyn Pace
is among the many who are working day in and day out to care for the often
critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19. My heart broke for Pace, as it
does for my two daughters. One is a nurse at Swedish on an isolation ward, with
a patient population 100% COVID or COVID rule out. The other is an EMT in the
ER at University of Texas at San Antonio. The stories of their patients will
haunt me for the rest of my life. They’re heartbreaking — young people dying
because of coronavirus or potential coronavirus exposures.
Pace and many other young medical
professionals are willing to risk their own health to give comfort and care to
gravely ill patients. They should all be commended. Their actions are selfless.
My hope and prayer is they’ll
remain healthy despite the irresponsible actions of those willing to spread
disease and devastation because they feel they have a constitutional right to
do without protective measures.
It’s a small price to pay to
potentially save a life — always wear a mask in public, and don’t forget to
wash your hands.
Liz
Krzyminski, Lake Forest Park