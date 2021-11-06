Pfizer announced Friday their COVID-19 pill yielded successful results during clinical trials. The risk of hospitalization or death was cut by 89% when high-risk individuals took the pill within three days after they began experiencing symptoms. Pfizer expects to be able to supply pills to over 180,000 people by the end of 2021.
Meanwhile, infection rates among children and teenagers in Washington are falling. Despite the drop, a new report details that rates are still three times higher than at any point before the summer surge driven by delta cases.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
