The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirement for private business employees was halted Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The three-judge panel wrote that the requirement “grossly exceeds OSHA’s statutory authority,” and placed a financial burden on businesses.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set aside the goal of reaching herd immunity as a means to end the pandemic. Health officials expressed worry that the shift from the long-time goal would derail efforts to drive up vaccination rates and possibly undermine the agency's credibility in handling COVID-19.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.