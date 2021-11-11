In an attempt to block COVID-19 vaccine requirements for hath care workers, ten states sued the federal government on Wednesday. The lawsuit filed argues that the requirement threatens the jobs of health care workers and could “exacerbate an alarming shortage” of employees.
COVID hospitalizations in Washington continue to decrease slowly and COVID-19 trends continue to plateau overall. But amid the plateau in COVID-19 case rates, state health officials shared concerns Wednesday that a higher number of patients are becoming sick with other respiratory infections as colder weather approaches.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in northern states and the Mountain West, including Illinois, Minnesota and Vermont where health officials are reporting, on average, 50% more cases on average. About 23 states in the northern and Mountain West regions reported an increase in cases of at least 5%.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.