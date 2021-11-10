The White House announced on Tuesday that President Joe Biden extended federal government aid that seeks to reimburse states, tribes and territories for COVID-19 emergency response plans. The aid, extended to April 1, 2022, also covers the deployment of The National Guard to assist local hospitals with coronavirus cases or vaccinations.
Meanwhile, Moderna and the National Institutes of Health are at odds over who merits credit for developing the main component of the COVID-19 vaccine. This dispute over patent rights has broad complications when it comes to the long-term distribution of the vaccine and future profits.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
