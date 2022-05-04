Pfizer officials are planning to show U.S. regulators findings on the effectiveness of their COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 by early June.
The company is currently testing three extra-small doses of its vaccine for the youngest group of U.S. children after its two previous shots did not provide strong enough protection against the virus.
Meanwhile, several U.S. cities were recently propelled into COVID-19 high-risk categories meant to trigger mask mandates due to increases in reported infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging people to mask up, but few jurisdictions have brought back mask mandates.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
