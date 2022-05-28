A peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature is raising questions over the usefulness of developing a new omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine for the upcoming fall as the virus continues to mutate and evolve rapidly.
Meanwhile, police in Beijing detained 17 COVID-19 lab employees for not testing samples properly, making infections not detectable and increasing the risk of community spread, according to officials.
At the same time, widespread disbelief has resulted from North Korea's report that 3.3 million people have been reported sick with COVID-19 and only 69 have died from the virus. Experts say the death toll is likely much higher due to the number of undernourished people, lack of vaccines, critical care facilities and COVID-19 test kits.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
