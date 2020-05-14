Washington state's coffers are feeling the economic strain of the pandemic. Preliminary projections released this month show Washington could face a $7 billion shortfall in state revenue through 2023. Gov. Jay Inslee announced a hiring freeze for state agencies and is eyeing steep budget cuts.
Scientists are working to develop better tests to detect the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. A rapid test that had been hailed by President Donald Trump and used by the White House failed to detect a large number of positive cases, according to a preliminary study.
In King County, the public health department is recommending that anyone with even mild symptoms self-isolate, contact their doctor and be tested immediately for the virus. Seattleites can sign up for free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at T-Mobile Park this week. Here's a list of other testing sites in the Puget Sound region.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.