The White House's COVID-19 coordinator warned that the country will be increasingly vulnerable to the virus this fall if Congress fails to approve additional funding for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
Immune protections against COVID-19 are waning as the virus continues to adapt and become more contagious, highlighting the need for booster doses, Dr. Ashish Jha warned.
At the same time, President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff to mark the "tragic milestone" of 1 million lives lost in America to COVID-19 and called on world leaders to take on a renewed commitment to attack the virus.
Meanwhile, the first factory in South Africa to produce COVID-19 vaccines may close within weeks due to a lack of orders. A senior World Health Organization official called this a “failure” in attempts to reach vaccine equity.
