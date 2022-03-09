U.S. residents can order a second round of four free COVID-19 tests per household through the program President Joe Biden unveiled in January.
Meanwhile, a World Health Organization expert group announced it is recommending urgent and broad access to booster shots, a shift from the U.N. agency’s insistence last year that COVID-19 boosters contributed to vaccine inequity and were not necessary for healthy people.
WHO said it is recommending the use of boosters for countries that have adequate COVID-19 vaccine supplies and have the resources to protect the most vulnerable to the virus.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
