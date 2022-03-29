The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a second booster dose for people 50 years or older in an attempt to provide additional protection to one of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill to would prohibit businesses from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for employment or service and prevent unvaccinated people from being “discriminated against.”
Some legislators criticized the bill, which would penalize business owners with a misdemeanor or $1,000 fine, as being harmful to businesses already struggling under the pandemic, particularly small businesses.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.