Coronavirus cases reported globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven in large part by surges in the Western Pacific, while the rate of COVID-19 deaths fell by about 23%, according to the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine works for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. U.S. health regulators have yet to approve the vaccine for these groups of children, but Moderna is set to seek approval from U.S. and European officials in the coming weeks.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.