Two years ago on March 21, not even a hundred people had died from COVID-19 in Washington state. Now, more than 12,300 people have died statewide. Two years ago, limited medical masks and protective equipment were being routed to the counties and hospitals with the most COVID-19 cases. Now, masks are readily accessible and Washington's indoor mask mandate is no more. Two years ago, most workers in the Seattle area were still adjusting to working from home; now, many are returning to the office.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.