The COVID-19 funding impasse could hamper the Biden administration's Test to Treat plan that would allow people to go to their local drugstore and obtain a free COVID-19 test or antiviral medication if they tested positive, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra warned.
Aside from funding, concerns are growing over people losing their health insurance if their eligibility for Medicaid lapses once the government ends the official COVID-19 public health emergency.
Meanwhile, the Pacific island nation of Samoa will go into lockdown after officials detected its first case of community-transmitted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
A woman tested positive for COVID-19 as she was about to leave the country and a leaked government report indicates she had visited several public spaces since she first began feeling ill.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
