The number of reported coronavirus cases and deaths across the globe continue to fall except in the Western Pacific, where officials reported an increase in COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, Democratic House leaders abandoned plans to set aside $15.6 billion for COVID-19 assistance in the $1.5 trillion spending bill approved in The House on Wednesday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that while the decision was "heartbreaking." Democrats felt an urgency to make concessions in bargaining with Republicans and provide $13.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine and European allies, she said.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
