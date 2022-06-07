Most U.S. parents have expressed reluctance to vaccinate their children under 5 against COVID-19 when shots become available.
Only one in five parents said they plan to get their children vaccinated as soon as shots are approved for America's youngest children, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey.
Meanwhile, a wave of COVID-19 infections since mid-March in Washington has resulted in a steady increase of hospitalizations. Health officials have voiced frustration and worries that state residents may not understand the burden the virus still poses to public health.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
