A study found that babies of people who became ill with COVID-19 while pregnant faced double the risk of a delayed speech or motor skills diagnosis by their first year.
The risk rose from 3% to 6% among the babies exposed to the virus while in the womb, according to the findings.
Meanwhile, federal regulators and their advisers on Wednesday closely reviewed Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest group of children in the U.S. The two vaccines are expected to be available to children younger than 5 June 21 following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.