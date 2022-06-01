Americans 65 and older died from COVID-19 at vastly higher rates than any other age group in the U.S., despite their strong levels of vaccination.
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said we will continue dealing with COVID-19 on a "chronic basis." Fauci said he hopes the virus will eventually reach a level low enough that it will not disrupt people's lives the way it has been these last few years.
Meanwhile, Shanghai officials announced plans to end the two-month long COVID-19 lockdown in the city. Bus and subway services were reportedly fully restored on Wednesday, as were rail connections with the rest of the country.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
