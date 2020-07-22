As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that most people in the country are still highly susceptible to the virus. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are now requiring visitors from 31 states — including Washington — to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.
In Washington, a majority of registered voters who were polled this month remain wary in the face of COVID-19. Nearly three-quarters said they wear masks regularly and 59% said any reopening should be at least paused for the time being, according to a Crosscut/Elway poll.
