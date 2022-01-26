Pfizer will begin testing a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine better geared at fighting the highly-contagious omicron variant. The study will include up to 1,420 volunteers between the ages of 15 and 55 who will receive multiple vaccine doses over several months.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 4 advisory against traveling to 15 countries and territories, including the United Arab Emirates and several Caribbean countries, citing a "very high" risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.