Canada's largest province, Ontario, announced that a slew of COVID-related restrictions would be lifted at the end of the month. The soon-to-be-lifted restrictions affect restaurant dining rooms, gyms and movie theaters.
The global effort to increase vaccination has been complicated by expiration dates. At least 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated to African countries, making up about 0.5% of total donations, have expired, prompting the Africa Centers for Disease Control to request donations of vaccines with a shelf life of at least at least three to six months.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
