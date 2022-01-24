Coronavirus, particularly the omicron variant of the virus, is spreading to parts of the world it never has previously — such as the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, which went into lockdown for the first time Saturday. About 90% of the population has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 53% has had two shots.
Closer to home, the Washington state superintendent of schools is encouraging parents to vaccinate their kids. School shutdowns have spread across the state recently, but that's actually more due to a shortage in staffing than outbreaks of coronavirus, the superintendent said.
But more than just skeptical parents are pushing back against vaccinations and even masks in schools: After refusing to wear a mask at Gonzaga basketball games, former Gonzaga and Utah Jazz player John Stockton — one of the university's most prominent alumni — had his season tickets to Zags games revoked.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
