COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. hit 900,000 on Friday, a tragic milestone that's greater than the population of San Francisco or Indianapolis.
Most deaths occurred after officials authorized the vaccine. At the same time, misinformation and politicized remarks about the vaccine and the virus stalled substantial progress in vaccinating people in many regions across the country and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that wearing a surgical mask in indoor public spaces reduces the chances of contracting and testing positive for COVID-19 by 66%. The agency also said that N95 and KN95 masks were even more effective cutting the odds of infection by 83%.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
