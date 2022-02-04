Many U.S. hospitals are looking to hire health care workers from outside the country as they find themselves facing serious shortages in nursing staff amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced that people with Medicare should be able to get free over-the-counter tests with more ease in the following weeks.
Medicare insurance will cover up to eight free tests each month beginning in early spring. Last month, the administration instructed private insurers to cover up to eight at-home tests a month.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.