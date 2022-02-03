A peer-reviewed study published in a top medical journal assessed pandemic preparedness across 177 countries and territories and found that the public's trust in government leaders was key to maintaining low rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
An author of the study said they did not find any links between COVID-19 outcomes and democracy, populism, government effectiveness, universal health care, any preparedness metrics, economic inequality or even trust in science. Instead, better outcomes appear to have gone hand in hand with high levels of trust in government and other citizens.
Meanwhile, U.S. Army officials announced they will begin discharging soldiers who refused to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. Over 3,300 soldiers have refused to comply with the mandate and about 3,000 have already received official written reprimands.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
