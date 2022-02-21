Last week, Washington State announced its indoor mask mandate will lift for most places on March 21. While King County will continue its face covering requirement for now, the Washington's move comes as many other states loosen similar measures. Alaska's largest school district recently announced that mask-wearing will become optional for students and staff.
While the omicron surge appears to be slowing in much of the world, scientists with the World Health Organization said they are still watching the omicron subvariant, BA.2, which has become the dominant strain in some countries.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
