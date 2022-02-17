A recently published study found that people who had COVID-19 have an increased risk of developing mental health issues in the months following an infection. People who had the virus were 39% more likely to be diagnosed with depression and 35% more like to be diagnosed with anxiety.
Meanwhile, King County officials announced that restaurants, bars and gyms will no longer be required to check for proof of vaccination or negative test results beginning March 1.
In a similar but larger-scale move, officials in Germany announced most COVID-19 restrictions in the country will end on March 20. Austrian officials also announced their decision to end most restrictions on March 5.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
