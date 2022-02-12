The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new antibody drug that specifically targets the omicron variant for adults and adolescents who have mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.
The Biden administration will begin shipping the600,000 doses
it purchased to state health officials for distribution.
At the same time, federal health regulators halted plans of a speed review to approve COVID-19 shots for children under 5 before being clear on how many doses would be necessary. FDA officials said they needed to wait for further data on whether
children under 5 would need a third shot.
Elsewhere in the world, leaders in Belgium announced they will ease some COVID-19 restrictions next week including allowing restaurants and bars to open for full hours and no longer requiring children under 12 to wear face masks. The decision comes as health officials anticipate the decline in COVID-19 infections to continue.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.