While more cases of omicron are reported around the globe, the European Union's drug agency recommended the approval of anti-inflammatory medicine RoActemra, normally used to treat different types of arthritis, to be used to treat people hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The drug helps level out a protein found in excess in people with COVID-19.
As holidays near, several countries are reevaluating safety measures in advance of a potential rise in virus cases. Italy began requiring vaccination proof on Monday from individuals looking to dine in restaurants, attend theaters or visit other public spaces.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.