State governments across the U.S. are struggling to find and keep workers amid a tight labor market and burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, holiday cruises have been slammed by outbreaks of the virus, despite vaccination and testing requirements.
And in Seattle, the Kraken are trying to cobble together enough players to practice and play amid a spate of positive tests, travel problems and injuries.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
