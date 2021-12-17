U.S. health officials are recommending most Americans get Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 shots over the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Recent data suggesting rare blood clots linked to J&J vaccines are still occurring prompted an advisory panel to suggest the CDC recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J, which the director accepted Thursday.
The vaccine will still be available to people who request it or have severe allergies preventing them from getting either the Pfizer or Moderna shot.
Meanwhile, South Korean officials moved to ban gatherings of 5 people or more as the country is in the middle of a virus surge. Hospitals are grappling with their deadliest month of the pandemic. Over 890 patients died in December as 989 patients were in serious or critical condition.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.