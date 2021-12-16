A federal appeals court in New Orleans lifted the nationwide ban on President Biden's vaccine requirement for health care workers Wednesday, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country.
Meanwhile, health officials in Poland reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country since April as daily case rates continue to rise. New rules aimed at containing the virus
went into effect Wednesday, including limiting capacity to 30% in public spaces such as restaurants, churches and sports facilities.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.