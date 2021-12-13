Washington state health officials reported the first case of omicron in Whatcom County Friday, making it the fourth county in the state to report at least one case of the newest COVID-19 variant.
Though much remains unknown about the variant, health officials reported that the variant spreads more easily than previous COVID variants, according to the CDC.
The emergence of the new variant has bolstered conversations over booster doses. On Friday, the Pentagon said there are "active discussions" about making booster shots mandatory for service members.
Meanwhile, up to 40,000 active-duty U.S. military personnel — making up 3% of soldiers — have declined to be vaccinated just days before Wednesday's deadline.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
