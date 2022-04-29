The Washington Supreme Court unanimously rejected a recall effort alleging that Gov. Jay Inslee's orders to limit gatherings and activities during the pandemic to protect public health infringed on people's rights.
The justices upheld a previous Thurston County Superior Court decision stating that the charges the citizen group presented against Inslee did not provide sufficient factual or legal grounds to justify a recall.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 caused around a quarter of the 106 work-related deaths reported in Washington in 2021, according to the state Department of Labor & Industries.
In an effort to offer a COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children, Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The company said two kid doses were about 40% to 50% effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms and presented their data to the agency.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
