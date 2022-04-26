White House officials are warning that the U.S. will lose COVID-19 vaccines and treatments if Congress fails to provide additional COVID-19 response funding.
Other countries, including Japan and Vietnam, have already placed orders for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines that U.S. officials cannot commit to without the additional funding. The federal government has already had to curtail free COVID-19 treatments for people without health insurance and ration monoclonal antibody supplies due to dwindling funds.
Meanwhile, researchers are looking into improving COVID-19 vaccines, testing combination shots and nasal drops to keep up with the mutating virus, though it's unclear if changes are necessary.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.