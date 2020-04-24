In a move to rush new help to employers and hospitals struggling under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, Congress on Thursday delivered nearly $500 billion in relief. The measure passed as lawmakers gathered as a group for the first time since March 27, after adopting stricter social distancing rules. President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign the bill Friday.
The aid package includes a federal payroll program, which provides forgivable loans to businesses so they can continue to pay their workers. In Washington, state officials received more than 82,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, and they're bracing for substantially more next week as the payroll program could push the state’s total number of jobless claims toward 1 million.
