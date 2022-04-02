The number of U.S. patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has fallen by more than 90%, bringing the total to the lowest its been since the beginning of the pandemic. Some hospitals across the country have reported going days without admitting a COVID-19 patient into their intensive care units.
A new study analyzing medical records of nearly 14 million U.S. patients found that pregnant people vaccinated against COVID-19 are almost twice as likely to get the virus than vaccinated people who are not pregnant.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.