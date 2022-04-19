People over 60 years old should make an appointment to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot, according to U.S. officials, who cited a study indicating that a fourth shot significantly reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and death among older individuals.
Meanwhile, several airlines, including Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, dropped their mask requirements following a federal judge's decision to strike down federal mask mandates on airplanes and public transportation.
Despite the ruling, masks will continue to be required on buses and trains in the Seattle area. Washington State Ferries, however, announced late Monday that masks are no longer required on vessels or inside terminals.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
