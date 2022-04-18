Washington schools are bracing for spikes in COVID-19 cases when students and staff return from spring break on Monday. School districts, including Seattle Public Schools, handed out thousands of at-home rapid tests. Health experts recommend students and staff takes tests Monday before school.
Scientists at California’s Stanford University have found patients can harbor COVID-19 in their feces for months after infection, stoking concern that its persistence can aggravate the immune system and cause long COVID symptoms.
Meanwhile, other researchers are developing ways to detect the virus by exhaling one breath. The Food and Drug Administration approved emergency-use authorization of the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer — a milestone after years of effort.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia became the first major city in the country to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Residents and several businesses have filed a lawsuit to overturn the mandate.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.