Washington officials aren't ready to reinstate indoor mask mandates, despite a recent slight rise in COVID cases, but they're monitoring the situation. Pfizer said Thursday it wants to expand its COVID-19 booster shots to cover healthy elementary-age kids.
Meanwhile, Americans who adopted pets when they were on COVID lockdown are now giving up those animals in large numbers, flooding animal shelters and rescue groups.
While unemployment claims ticked up last week, they remained historically low, showcasing the strength of the U.S. labor market two years after the pandemic triggered a brief but devastating recession.
In Africa, the number of COVID cases and deaths have dropped to their lowest levels since the pandemic began.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.