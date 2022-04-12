The decision to shut down COVID-19 testing centers across many U.S. states has raised concerns over the inability to properly monitor outbreaks.
People in regions without testing centers have relied on rapid at-home test kits, but positive tests are rarely reported to local health agencies.
Meanwhile, as some countries struggle to provide equitable vaccine access, Germany's health ministry announced it may have to dispose of 3 million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of June.
COVAX, a United Nations backed program working to distribute vaccines to poorer countries, is not accepting donations at the moment, according to a health ministry spokesperson.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
