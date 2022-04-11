In the United States, more than 23 million people (430,000 in Washington) are estimated to have post-acute COVID symptoms, according to the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, which uses COVID data from Johns Hopkins University. The estimate assumes 30% of survivors suffer from long COVID, a proportion based on a University of Washington study published in February 2021 that followed up with 177 COVID patients up to nine months after infection. A new, nationwide study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, is underway, with a plan to follow thousands of COVID patients over four years.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
