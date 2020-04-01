The White House is now predicting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. in the next two weeks from the coronavirus pandemic, even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday. Staying at home and keeping away from others could still help, officials say, but hospitals' efforts to prepare for an onslaught of patients could also make a difference. And while Washington, so far, has received 500 ventilators from Strategic National Stockpile, it may not get all the gear it requested from the federal government’s national stockpile of medical supplies.
Another recent hurdle Washington is facing is a technical issue in the state Department of Health's data collection system, resulting in lags in reporting new coronavirus cases and deaths. The department said Tuesday the program it's using has been overwhelmed by the increasing number of test results. Washington’s most recent data update posted to the DOH website came from lab results reported four days earlier — as of midnight March 28, when it announced 586 new cases, bringing the state total to 4,896. The state's confirmed death toll rose to 195.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday night.