Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 31 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. As society practices “social distancing” to slow the virus’ spread, many people who can work or learn from home are doing so. Gov. Jay Inslee has banned most events with more than 250 people in three counties, and King County has gone even further, prohibiting gatherings even smaller than that unless organizers take steps to mitigate transmission of the virus.
The Washington State Department of Health announced 91 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 457. King and Snohomish counties each reported an additional death.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.